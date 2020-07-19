14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL

Amenities
This updated Coastal two bedroom condo has an open floor plan featuring travertine floors, granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms, glass tile backsplash at kitchen, Newer Jenn Air Appliances with gas cooktop, built in microwave & wall oven, dishwasher & Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel below freezer refrigerator. Plantation shutters, custom closets, Nest, recently painted in coastal colors & hardwood floors added to bedrooms. Garage Parking #29 with huge storage area & outside parking space #8. Marina San Pablo is convenient to the beaches, St Johns Town Center & Mayo Clinic. 50' boat slip available for rent too.