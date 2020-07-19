All apartments in Jacksonville
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14402 Marina San Pablo Place, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Isle of Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
This updated Coastal two bedroom condo has an open floor plan featuring travertine floors, granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms, glass tile backsplash at kitchen, Newer Jenn Air Appliances with gas cooktop, built in microwave & wall oven, dishwasher & Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel below freezer refrigerator. Plantation shutters, custom closets, Nest, recently painted in coastal colors & hardwood floors added to bedrooms. Garage Parking #29 with huge storage area & outside parking space #8. Marina San Pablo is convenient to the beaches, St Johns Town Center & Mayo Clinic. 50' boat slip available for rent too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL have any available units?
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL have?
Some of 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL currently offering any rent specials?
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL pet-friendly?
No, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL offer parking?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL offers parking.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL have a pool?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL has a pool.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL have accessible units?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL has accessible units.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL has units with dishwashers.
