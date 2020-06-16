14402 MARINA SAN PABLO

Amenities
Amazing VIEWS of the marina & Intracoastal from this 7 th floor condominium. Beautiful 18 x 18 tile floors, solid core doors, stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms all en suite & office area too, 2 garage spaces included. Marina San Pablo is convenient to the beaches, Town Center, Mayo Clinic & amenities include: gated entry, pool, fitness center, clubhouse w/ TV & bar area, walking promenade & fishing pier. Application Fee $50/adult & $50 condo board approval fee per adult, $250 moving elevator fee at move.