All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:28 PM

14402 MARINA SAN PABLO

14402 Marina San Pablo Place · (904) 537-0457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14402 Marina San Pablo Place, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Isle of Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing VIEWS of the marina & Intracoastal from this 7 th floor condominium. Beautiful 18 x 18 tile floors, solid core doors, stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms all en suite & office area too, 2 garage spaces included. Marina San Pablo is convenient to the beaches, Town Center, Mayo Clinic & amenities include: gated entry, pool, fitness center, clubhouse w/ TV & bar area, walking promenade & fishing pier. Application Fee $50/adult & $50 condo board approval fee per adult, $250 moving elevator fee at move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have any available units?
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have?
Some of 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO currently offering any rent specials?
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO pet-friendly?
No, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO offer parking?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO does offer parking.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have a pool?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO has a pool.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have accessible units?
No, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO does not have accessible units.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity