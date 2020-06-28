14402 MARINA SAN PABLO

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing VIEWS of the marina & Intracoastal from this 7 th floor condominium. Beautiful 18 x 18 tile floors, solid core doors, stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms all en suite & office area too, 2 garage spaces included. Marina San Pablo is convenient to the beaches, Town Center, Mayo Clinic & amenities include: gated entry, pool, fitness center, clubhouse w/ TV & bar area, walking promenade & fishing pier. Application Fee $50/adult & $50 condo board approval fee per adult, $250 moving elevator fee at move.