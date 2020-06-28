All apartments in Jacksonville
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

14402 MARINA SAN PABLO

14402 Marina San Pablo Pl 202 · No Longer Available
Location

14402 Marina San Pablo Pl 202, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Isle of Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing VIEWS of the marina & Intracoastal from this 7 th floor condominium. Beautiful 18 x 18 tile floors, solid core doors, stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms all en suite & office area too, 2 garage spaces included. Marina San Pablo is convenient to the beaches, Town Center, Mayo Clinic & amenities include: gated entry, pool, fitness center, clubhouse w/ TV & bar area, walking promenade & fishing pier. Application Fee $50/adult & $50 condo board approval fee per adult, $250 moving elevator fee at move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have any available units?
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have?
Some of 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO currently offering any rent specials?
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO pet-friendly?
No, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO offer parking?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO offers parking.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have a pool?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO has a pool.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have accessible units?
No, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO does not have accessible units.
Does 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14402 MARINA SAN PABLO has units with dishwashers.

