All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1440 Dancy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1440 Dancy St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:52 PM

1440 Dancy St

1440 Dancy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1440 Dancy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcdfff508e ---- Come see this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex! The Perfect place to call home!Pet friendly with approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Dancy St have any available units?
1440 Dancy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1440 Dancy St currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Dancy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Dancy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Dancy St is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Dancy St offer parking?
No, 1440 Dancy St does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Dancy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Dancy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Dancy St have a pool?
No, 1440 Dancy St does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Dancy St have accessible units?
No, 1440 Dancy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Dancy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Dancy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 Dancy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1440 Dancy St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia