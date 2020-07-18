All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:10 AM

14380 Pablo Bay Dr

14380 Pablo Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14380 Pablo Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Holiday Harbors

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 with fenced in backyard and back patio. No carpet (tile, wood, laminate throughout) Freshly painted and cleaned. 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have any available units?
14380 Pablo Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have?
Some of 14380 Pablo Bay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14380 Pablo Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14380 Pablo Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14380 Pablo Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
