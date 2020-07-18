Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14380 Pablo Bay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14380 Pablo Bay Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14380 Pablo Bay Dr
14380 Pablo Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
14380 Pablo Bay Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Holiday Harbors
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 with fenced in backyard and back patio. No carpet (tile, wood, laminate throughout) Freshly painted and cleaned. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have any available units?
14380 Pablo Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have?
Some of 14380 Pablo Bay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14380 Pablo Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14380 Pablo Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14380 Pablo Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14380 Pablo Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14380 Pablo Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia