1438 BLUE EAGLE WAY E
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

1438 BLUE EAGLE WAY E

1438 Blue Eagle Way East · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Blue Eagle Way East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
media room
Welcome Home! You will love everything about this three bedroom (Plus loft space that is easily transformed into a bedroom), 2300+ square foot house. With a formal dining room and breakfast nook. Also a large family room over looking the preserve and your glassed Florida room with an updated, brick fireplace. Plenty of space to entertain! Master Suite has access to the back yard, alongside his and her sinks, soaking tub, stand up shower, and a large walk in shower. Two other bedrooms on the opposite side of the home with their own bathroom. Washer and dryer included in laundry room off of kitchen. BONUS ROOOM upstairs off of the living room, great for in law suite, family game room, theatre room, or kids play room! Come see this home today! It will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

