Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1436 Bassett Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1436 Bassett Road
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1436 Bassett Road
1436 Bassett Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1436 Bassett Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1436 Bassett Road have any available units?
1436 Bassett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1436 Bassett Road currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Bassett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Bassett Road pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Bassett Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1436 Bassett Road offer parking?
No, 1436 Bassett Road does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Bassett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Bassett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Bassett Road have a pool?
No, 1436 Bassett Road does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Bassett Road have accessible units?
No, 1436 Bassett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Bassett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Bassett Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Bassett Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Bassett Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia