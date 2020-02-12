All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

1433 W 13th St

1433 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1433 West 13th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated, Spacious 2/1 tile thru out,central air, new appliance, off street parking.Quiet neighborhood. Ready for you! Call to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 W 13th St have any available units?
1433 W 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 W 13th St have?
Some of 1433 W 13th St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 W 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
1433 W 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 W 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 1433 W 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1433 W 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 1433 W 13th St offers parking.
Does 1433 W 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 W 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 W 13th St have a pool?
No, 1433 W 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 1433 W 13th St have accessible units?
No, 1433 W 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 W 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 W 13th St has units with dishwashers.
