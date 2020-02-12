Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
1433 W 13th St
1433 W 13th St
1433 West 13th Street
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
1433 West 13th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated, Spacious 2/1 tile thru out,central air, new appliance, off street parking.Quiet neighborhood. Ready for you! Call to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 W 13th St have any available units?
1433 W 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1433 W 13th St have?
Some of 1433 W 13th St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1433 W 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
1433 W 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 W 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 1433 W 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1433 W 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 1433 W 13th St offers parking.
Does 1433 W 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 W 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 W 13th St have a pool?
No, 1433 W 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 1433 W 13th St have accessible units?
No, 1433 W 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 W 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 W 13th St has units with dishwashers.
