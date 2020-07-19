Rent Calculator
1432 JUNIOR RD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM
1432 JUNIOR RD
1432 Junior Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1432 Junior Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute newly rehabbed downstairs apartment. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. UTILITIES AND LAWN ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! on a large fully fenced lot. room to park an RV or boat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1432 JUNIOR RD have any available units?
1432 JUNIOR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1432 JUNIOR RD currently offering any rent specials?
1432 JUNIOR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 JUNIOR RD pet-friendly?
No, 1432 JUNIOR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1432 JUNIOR RD offer parking?
No, 1432 JUNIOR RD does not offer parking.
Does 1432 JUNIOR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 JUNIOR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 JUNIOR RD have a pool?
No, 1432 JUNIOR RD does not have a pool.
Does 1432 JUNIOR RD have accessible units?
No, 1432 JUNIOR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 JUNIOR RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 JUNIOR RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 JUNIOR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 JUNIOR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
