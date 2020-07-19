All apartments in Jacksonville
1432 JUNIOR RD

1432 Junior Road · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Junior Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute newly rehabbed downstairs apartment. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. UTILITIES AND LAWN ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! on a large fully fenced lot. room to park an RV or boat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

