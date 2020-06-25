1431 Riverside Ave #415

Amenities

Historic Riverside top floor condo in 4 story building. 2 bedrooms/2 baths open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, loft feel with exposed pipes, kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Enjoy two secured, assigned parking spaces within 100 feet of your front door (one covered,one not covered), storage unit, elevators, roof top deck and courtyard. Washer and Dryer are include in the condo. Tenant(s) must adhere to condo rules and sign condo addendum. No dogs per the Condo Association. Application is $60/person 18 and older. Pet fee $100. Owner will manage after move in. Application instructions and condo rules/info will be provided by showing agent.