Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1428 PULLEN RD

1428 Pullen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Pullen Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Newly painted and remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home, large lot. Central heat and air. Laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 PULLEN RD have any available units?
1428 PULLEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
What amenities does 1428 PULLEN RD have?
Some of 1428 PULLEN RD's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 PULLEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
1428 PULLEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 PULLEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 1428 PULLEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1428 PULLEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 1428 PULLEN RD offers parking.
Does 1428 PULLEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 PULLEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 PULLEN RD have a pool?
No, 1428 PULLEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 1428 PULLEN RD have accessible units?
No, 1428 PULLEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 PULLEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 PULLEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
