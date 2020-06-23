All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1428 Kingfisher Ln N

1428 Kingfisher Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Kingfisher Lane North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Kingfisher Ln N have any available units?
1428 Kingfisher Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1428 Kingfisher Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Kingfisher Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Kingfisher Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Kingfisher Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1428 Kingfisher Ln N offer parking?
No, 1428 Kingfisher Ln N does not offer parking.
Does 1428 Kingfisher Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Kingfisher Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Kingfisher Ln N have a pool?
No, 1428 Kingfisher Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Kingfisher Ln N have accessible units?
No, 1428 Kingfisher Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Kingfisher Ln N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Kingfisher Ln N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Kingfisher Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 Kingfisher Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.
