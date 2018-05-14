1426 DANCY ST

Amenities

Charming Bungalow in Avondale! Walking distance to some of the amazing restaurants Riverside/Avondale has to offer and great shopping! Minutes to NAS Jax.All the character a home in Avondale has to offer. Wood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Decorator paint colors. Fenced in backyard and extra storage shed/garage.Available immediately. Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee. Non smokers only.