Jacksonville, FL
1426 DANCY ST
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

1426 DANCY ST

1426 Dancy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1426 Dancy Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Charming Bungalow in Avondale! Walking distance to some of the amazing restaurants Riverside/Avondale has to offer and great shopping! Minutes to NAS Jax.All the character a home in Avondale has to offer. Wood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Decorator paint colors. Fenced in backyard and extra storage shed/garage.Available immediately. Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee. Non smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 DANCY ST have any available units?
1426 DANCY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 DANCY ST have?
Some of 1426 DANCY ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 DANCY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1426 DANCY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 DANCY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 DANCY ST is pet friendly.
Does 1426 DANCY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1426 DANCY ST offers parking.
Does 1426 DANCY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 DANCY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 DANCY ST have a pool?
No, 1426 DANCY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1426 DANCY ST have accessible units?
No, 1426 DANCY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 DANCY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 DANCY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
