Charming Bungalow in Avondale! Walking distance to some of the amazing restaurants Riverside/Avondale has to offer and great shopping! Minutes to NAS Jax.All the character a home in Avondale has to offer. Wood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Decorator paint colors. Fenced in backyard and extra storage shed/garage.Available immediately. Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non refundable fee. Non smokers only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1426 DANCY ST have any available units?
1426 DANCY ST doesn't have any available units at this time.