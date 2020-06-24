All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 9 2019 at 5:04 PM

1425 West 26th Street

1425 26th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1425 26th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 West 26th Street have any available units?
1425 West 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 West 26th Street have?
Some of 1425 West 26th Street's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1425 West 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1425 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1425 West 26th Street offer parking?
No, 1425 West 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1425 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1425 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1425 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1425 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
