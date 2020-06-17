Rent Calculator
1423 MASON AVE
1423 MASON AVE
1423 Mason Avenue
Location
1423 Mason Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Central heat and air. large laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1423 MASON AVE have any available units?
1423 MASON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1423 MASON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1423 MASON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 MASON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1423 MASON AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1423 MASON AVE offer parking?
No, 1423 MASON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1423 MASON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 MASON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 MASON AVE have a pool?
No, 1423 MASON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1423 MASON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1423 MASON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 MASON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 MASON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 MASON AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1423 MASON AVE has units with air conditioning.
