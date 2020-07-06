1419 West 33rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 29th and Chase
Amenities
on-site laundry
gym
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Coming soon to the Market 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It is freshly painted throughout your unit and will have carpet in each room. It's central heat and air in each unit. It has a fenced-in the back yard and you have a space for one car. It has a stove and fridge in the unit. We will update the picture once ready with will be around the 1st of October.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 West 33rd Street have any available units?
1419 West 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.