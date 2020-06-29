1419 Palmdale Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

This beautiful brick home has been renovated and features new paint and flooring throughout, new appliances, dining room, retro sunken living room, central heating/air, w/d hook ups, nice fenced yard with ample off street parking. Home is located in the Lake Hills neighborhood and conveniently located to Edgewood Ave and I-95.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in the past 5 years, open landlord debt or felonies!

No pets!

Section 8 voucher must equal rent amount.