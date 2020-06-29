All apartments in Jacksonville
1419 Palmdale Street
1419 Palmdale Street

1419 Palmdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Palmdale Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful brick home has been renovated and features new paint and flooring throughout, new appliances, dining room, retro sunken living room, central heating/air, w/d hook ups, nice fenced yard with ample off street parking. Home is located in the Lake Hills neighborhood and conveniently located to Edgewood Ave and I-95.
Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in the past 5 years, open landlord debt or felonies!
No pets!
Section 8 voucher must equal rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Palmdale Street have any available units?
1419 Palmdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Palmdale Street have?
Some of 1419 Palmdale Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Palmdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Palmdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Palmdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Palmdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1419 Palmdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Palmdale Street offers parking.
Does 1419 Palmdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Palmdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Palmdale Street have a pool?
No, 1419 Palmdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Palmdale Street have accessible units?
No, 1419 Palmdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Palmdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Palmdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

