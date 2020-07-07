All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1417 Landon Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1417 Landon Ave.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

1417 Landon Ave.

1417 Landon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Marco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1417 Landon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning San Marco Studio! - Live or work in Historic San Marco! This studio is beautifully remodeled and updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, self closing cabinets, large ceramic tile throughout and new interior paint.
The bathroom has a glass enclosed shower and bath tub, nice vanity and modern light fixtures.
Conveniently offering 1 parking space in front and easy access to the laundry room. The Water and Sewer IS INCLUDED in the rent! This property could also be leased as commercial space for a small office.
Walk across the street to many different restaurants and shops! Call or text 904-945-6600 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5229533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Landon Ave. have any available units?
1417 Landon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Landon Ave. have?
Some of 1417 Landon Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Landon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Landon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Landon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Landon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Landon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Landon Ave. offers parking.
Does 1417 Landon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Landon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Landon Ave. have a pool?
No, 1417 Landon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Landon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1417 Landon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Landon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Landon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia