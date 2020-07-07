1417 Landon Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Stunning San Marco Studio! - Live or work in Historic San Marco! This studio is beautifully remodeled and updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, self closing cabinets, large ceramic tile throughout and new interior paint.

The bathroom has a glass enclosed shower and bath tub, nice vanity and modern light fixtures.

Conveniently offering 1 parking space in front and easy access to the laundry room. The Water and Sewer IS INCLUDED in the rent! This property could also be leased as commercial space for a small office.

Walk across the street to many different restaurants and shops! Call or text 904-945-6600 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5229533)