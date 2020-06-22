All apartments in Jacksonville
1414 PULLEN RD

Location

1414 Pullen Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2/1 central heat and air W/D hookups. large fenced yard. 850 Sec Deposit and 850 first month rent due prior to move in upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

