Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1414 PULLEN RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1414 PULLEN RD
1414 Pullen Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1414 Pullen Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2/1 central heat and air W/D hookups. large fenced yard. 850 Sec Deposit and 850 first month rent due prior to move in upon approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1414 PULLEN RD have any available units?
1414 PULLEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1414 PULLEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
1414 PULLEN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 PULLEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 1414 PULLEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1414 PULLEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 1414 PULLEN RD does offer parking.
Does 1414 PULLEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 PULLEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 PULLEN RD have a pool?
No, 1414 PULLEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 1414 PULLEN RD have accessible units?
No, 1414 PULLEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 PULLEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 PULLEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 PULLEN RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1414 PULLEN RD has units with air conditioning.
