1411 West 33rd Unit 2

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. This unit offers a living room with a kitchen and a full bathroom that offers a shower with a tub. This unit has central heat and air and a washer hook up in it. Both bedrooms have vinyl plank in them. This duplex is located on a through street. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. This unit offers a living room with a kitchen and a full bathroom that offers a shower with a tub. This unit has central heat and air and a washer hook up in it. Both bedrooms have carpet in them. Both units are available 1411-1 and 1411-2 and both units look the same. This unit will be ready by 6/22/2019