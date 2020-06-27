All apartments in Jacksonville
1411 West 33rd Unit 2

1411 West 33rd Street
Location

1411 West 33rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. This unit offers a living room with a kitchen and a full bathroom that offers a shower with a tub. This unit has central heat and air and a washer hook up in it. Both bedrooms have vinyl plank in them. This duplex is located on a through street. This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. This unit offers a living room with a kitchen and a full bathroom that offers a shower with a tub. This unit has central heat and air and a washer hook up in it. Both bedrooms have carpet in them. Both units are available 1411-1 and 1411-2 and both units look the same. This unit will be ready by 6/22/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 have any available units?
1411 West 33rd Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1411 West 33rd Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1411 West 33rd Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
