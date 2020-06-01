1410 Edgewood Avenue South

Amenities

Home Manager Wanted. This is a unique opportunity to rent this beautiful home. This home is offered fully furnished and professionally designed for less than half of the market rent. Our company works with sellers who understand, in order to sell a home quickly and for a higher price, a professional staging company service is necessary. As a home manager you will be required to maintain a clean, "Show Ready", home at all times.



This opportunity is perfect for a non-smoking and well organized couple or individual with no pets. This is an opportunity to live in a beautiful home with contemporary furniture at 40-50 percent of the regular rent. Homes typically rent from $1,200 to $1,500 per month.



Please visit our website at dwellstaginganddesign.com/managers/ to apply and learn more about the program. A list of available homes can be seen at dwellstaginganddesign.com/homes/



Dwell is the leading staging company in N Florida and is interested in working with professional individuals. Serious inquiries only.