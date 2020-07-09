1409 West 21st Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly Renovated 4BR 2BA with almost 1200 SQ FT!!!!!! New bathroom, new kitchen, new appliances, new AC unit, new roof, new flooring, large rooms, laundry hook ups in house, screened in front porch, fully fenced yard, and fresh paint. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.



Rent-$900

Deposit- $900



Requirements 7 years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



Apply directly on our website- www.rentingjax.com



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.