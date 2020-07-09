All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1409 West 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1409 West 21st Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:26 PM

1409 West 21st Street

1409 21st Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1409 21st Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated 4BR 2BA with almost 1200 SQ FT!!!!!! New bathroom, new kitchen, new appliances, new AC unit, new roof, new flooring, large rooms, laundry hook ups in house, screened in front porch, fully fenced yard, and fresh paint. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

Rent-$900
Deposit- $900

Requirements 7 years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Apply directly on our website- www.rentingjax.com

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 West 21st Street have any available units?
1409 West 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 West 21st Street have?
Some of 1409 West 21st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1409 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1409 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 1409 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1409 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 1409 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1409 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 1409 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia