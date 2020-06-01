Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1403 W 26TH ST
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1403 W 26TH ST
1403 West 26th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1403 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute, three bedroom bungalow. Living room with fireplace and porch lead into kitchen and big laundry area. Yard is fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1403 W 26TH ST have any available units?
1403 W 26TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1403 W 26TH ST have?
Some of 1403 W 26TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1403 W 26TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1403 W 26TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 W 26TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1403 W 26TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1403 W 26TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1403 W 26TH ST offers parking.
Does 1403 W 26TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 W 26TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 W 26TH ST have a pool?
No, 1403 W 26TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1403 W 26TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1403 W 26TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 W 26TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 W 26TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
