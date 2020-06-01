All apartments in Jacksonville
1402 W Defender Ct

1402 Defender Ct W · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Defender Ct W, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12e0188077 ---- Close to the beaches! 2 bedroom 2 bath fully remodeled townhome in the Courtyards Mayport. Brand new stainless steel appliances and fully remodeled kitchen. Downstairs bedroom and full bath, upstairs master with full bath, includes an upstairs balcony. Upstairs is a large loft area with skylights and closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Lovely private courtyard entrance. A must see! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 W Defender Ct have any available units?
1402 W Defender Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 W Defender Ct have?
Some of 1402 W Defender Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 W Defender Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1402 W Defender Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 W Defender Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 W Defender Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1402 W Defender Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1402 W Defender Ct offers parking.
Does 1402 W Defender Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 W Defender Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 W Defender Ct have a pool?
No, 1402 W Defender Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1402 W Defender Ct have accessible units?
No, 1402 W Defender Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 W Defender Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 W Defender Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

