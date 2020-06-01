1402 W Defender Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12e0188077 ---- Close to the beaches! 2 bedroom 2 bath fully remodeled townhome in the Courtyards Mayport. Brand new stainless steel appliances and fully remodeled kitchen. Downstairs bedroom and full bath, upstairs master with full bath, includes an upstairs balcony. Upstairs is a large loft area with skylights and closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Lovely private courtyard entrance. A must see! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.