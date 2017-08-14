All apartments in Jacksonville
1402 W 24TH ST
1402 W 24TH ST

1402 24th St W · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Moncrief Park
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1402 24th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 W 24TH ST have any available units?
1402 W 24TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1402 W 24TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1402 W 24TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 W 24TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1402 W 24TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1402 W 24TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1402 W 24TH ST offers parking.
Does 1402 W 24TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 W 24TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 W 24TH ST have a pool?
No, 1402 W 24TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1402 W 24TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1402 W 24TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 W 24TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 W 24TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 W 24TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 W 24TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
