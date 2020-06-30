All apartments in Jacksonville
13968 Ridgewick Drive

13968 Ridgewick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13968 Ridgewick Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13968 Ridgewick Drive have any available units?
13968 Ridgewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13968 Ridgewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13968 Ridgewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13968 Ridgewick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13968 Ridgewick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13968 Ridgewick Drive offer parking?
No, 13968 Ridgewick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13968 Ridgewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13968 Ridgewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13968 Ridgewick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13968 Ridgewick Drive has a pool.
Does 13968 Ridgewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 13968 Ridgewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13968 Ridgewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13968 Ridgewick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13968 Ridgewick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13968 Ridgewick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

