Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13964 STRONG EAGLE DR
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13964 STRONG EAGLE DR
13964 Strong Eagle Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13964 Strong Eagle Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great floor plan, formal living and dining room. Bay-window, with fantastic view of pond. Home features master bath with his and hers closets, splits vanities and extra large shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR have any available units?
13964 STRONG EAGLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR have?
Some of 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13964 STRONG EAGLE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR offers parking.
Does 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR have a pool?
Yes, 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR has a pool.
Does 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR have accessible units?
No, 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13964 STRONG EAGLE DR has units with dishwashers.
