Jacksonville, FL
13955 Fish Eagle Drive East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13955 Fish Eagle Drive East

13955 E Fish Eagle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13955 E Fish Eagle Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,198 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East have any available units?
13955 Fish Eagle Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East have?
Some of 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
13955 Fish Eagle Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East offers parking.
Does 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East have a pool?
No, 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East have accessible units?
No, 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 13955 Fish Eagle Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.

