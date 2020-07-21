13913 MOLINA DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This BRAND NEW TOWNHOME in the Townes section of Wells Creek is available now. The builder's Cove floorplan is well laid out and feels very light and spacious for this size home. The tiled first floor Living Room and Dining Room are open to each other and the Kitchen which features quartz counters, 42'' cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. A Powder Bath is downstairs also. Sliding glass doors open to a screened porch and rear yard. Upstairs the Master Bedroom has an Ensuite Bath as does the Guest Bedroom. Washer and Dryer are located conveniently on the second floor also. This brand new home is available for immediate occupancy and is located close to the US 1 and 9B commuter routes. Be the first to live in this all new Mattamy townhome!