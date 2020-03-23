All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13899 White Heron Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13899 White Heron Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13899 White Heron Place

13899 White Heron Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Beach Haven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13899 White Heron Place, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,016 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Ag

(RLNE5836282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13899 White Heron Place have any available units?
13899 White Heron Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13899 White Heron Place have?
Some of 13899 White Heron Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13899 White Heron Place currently offering any rent specials?
13899 White Heron Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13899 White Heron Place pet-friendly?
No, 13899 White Heron Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13899 White Heron Place offer parking?
Yes, 13899 White Heron Place does offer parking.
Does 13899 White Heron Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13899 White Heron Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13899 White Heron Place have a pool?
Yes, 13899 White Heron Place has a pool.
Does 13899 White Heron Place have accessible units?
No, 13899 White Heron Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13899 White Heron Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13899 White Heron Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia