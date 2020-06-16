13846 Atlantic Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

**AVAILABLE NOW**



MiraVista at Harbortown is a new waterfront master-planned community on Jacksonville's Intracoastal. Just minutes from the beautiful beaches and vibrant downtown of Jacksonville. This beautiful gated community offers wonderful amenities including clubhouse with a catering kitchen, swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. MiraVista's architecture reflects a soft Mediterranean feel and are built using sturdy concrete construction.



The floorplan offers open, light-filled rooms, spacious great rooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Each condo comes with a 30-foot deep garage.



This condo is located on the third floor, has a tiled living area and great intracoastal view. The building has elevators for your convenience. This property is a must see!



No pets please.



Water/Sewer is included in the rental!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Car decals are $12.50 each. 2 cars MAX!



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) :

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cRTpfmEGtm9&mls=1



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246 df044c82. Last update was on 2020-06-15