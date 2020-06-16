13846 Atlantic Blvd

Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**
MiraVista at Harbortown is a new waterfront master-planned community on Jacksonville's Intracoastal. Just minutes from the beautiful beaches and vibrant downtown of Jacksonville. This beautiful gated community offers wonderful amenities including clubhouse with a catering kitchen, swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. MiraVista's architecture reflects a soft Mediterranean feel and are built using sturdy concrete construction.
The floorplan offers open, light-filled rooms, spacious great rooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Each condo comes with a 30-foot deep garage.
This condo is located on the third floor, has a tiled living area and great intracoastal view. The building has elevators for your convenience. This property is a must see!
No pets please.
Water/Sewer is included in the rental!
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Car decals are $12.50 each. 2 cars MAX!
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) :
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cRTpfmEGtm9&mls=1
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 df044c82. Last update was on 2020-06-15