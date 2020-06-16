All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:08 PM

13846 Atlantic Blvd

13846 Atlantic Blvd · (904) 204-1266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13846 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Atlantic Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**AVAILABLE NOW**

MiraVista at Harbortown is a new waterfront master-planned community on Jacksonville's Intracoastal. Just minutes from the beautiful beaches and vibrant downtown of Jacksonville. This beautiful gated community offers wonderful amenities including clubhouse with a catering kitchen, swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. MiraVista's architecture reflects a soft Mediterranean feel and are built using sturdy concrete construction.

The floorplan offers open, light-filled rooms, spacious great rooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Each condo comes with a 30-foot deep garage.

This condo is located on the third floor, has a tiled living area and great intracoastal view. The building has elevators for your convenience. This property is a must see!

No pets please.

Water/Sewer is included in the rental!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Car decals are $12.50 each. 2 cars MAX!

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) :
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cRTpfmEGtm9&mls=1

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 df044c82. Last update was on 2020-06-15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13846 Atlantic Blvd have any available units?
13846 Atlantic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13846 Atlantic Blvd have?
Some of 13846 Atlantic Blvd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13846 Atlantic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13846 Atlantic Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13846 Atlantic Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13846 Atlantic Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 13846 Atlantic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 13846 Atlantic Blvd does offer parking.
Does 13846 Atlantic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13846 Atlantic Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13846 Atlantic Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 13846 Atlantic Blvd has a pool.
Does 13846 Atlantic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 13846 Atlantic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 13846 Atlantic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13846 Atlantic Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
