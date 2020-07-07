All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
138 W 23rd St
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

138 W 23rd St

138 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

138 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e85a3a5020 ----
Welcome home to this freshly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home w/ a bonus room. BRAND new flooring, fresh paint, brand new kitchen cabinets/counter tops, & brand new appliances will be installed prior to move in. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 W 23rd St have any available units?
138 W 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 138 W 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
138 W 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 W 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 W 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 138 W 23rd St offer parking?
No, 138 W 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 138 W 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 W 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 W 23rd St have a pool?
No, 138 W 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 138 W 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 138 W 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 138 W 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 W 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 W 23rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 W 23rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

