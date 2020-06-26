All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 8 2019 at 8:54 PM

1376 Manotak Avenue

1376 Manotak Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1376 Manotak Point Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood in Jacksonville convenient to major highways, restaurants, and shopping! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Open Concept Layout, Large Closet Space, and One Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing here! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/894416 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Manotak Avenue have any available units?
1376 Manotak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1376 Manotak Avenue have?
Some of 1376 Manotak Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Manotak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Manotak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Manotak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1376 Manotak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1376 Manotak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Manotak Avenue offers parking.
Does 1376 Manotak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1376 Manotak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Manotak Avenue have a pool?
No, 1376 Manotak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Manotak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1376 Manotak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Manotak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1376 Manotak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
