Jacksonville, FL
13753 Majestic Ct
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

13753 Majestic Ct

13753 Majestic Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13753 Majestic Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13753 Majestic Ct Available 10/01/19 Come See Your Beautiful New Home - Beautiful home on over 1 acre of land. Beautifully landscaped yard with tons of outdoor space for outdoor living. Fully fenced in back yard with lots of space. Large 2 car detached garage with lots of extra storage space. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms. Large open, eat in kitchen with opening to living room, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom is very spacious Attached master bathroom with stand up, new shower. Other 2 rooms are split from master bedroom. Large hall bathroom. The home was just renovated with new wood flooring, newer paint and bathrooms. Call RPM PROS to schedule a tour 904-677-3100

(RLNE5145676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13753 Majestic Ct have any available units?
13753 Majestic Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13753 Majestic Ct have?
Some of 13753 Majestic Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13753 Majestic Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13753 Majestic Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13753 Majestic Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13753 Majestic Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13753 Majestic Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13753 Majestic Ct offers parking.
Does 13753 Majestic Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13753 Majestic Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13753 Majestic Ct have a pool?
No, 13753 Majestic Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13753 Majestic Ct have accessible units?
No, 13753 Majestic Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13753 Majestic Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13753 Majestic Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
