Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13753 Majestic Ct Available 10/01/19 Come See Your Beautiful New Home - Beautiful home on over 1 acre of land. Beautifully landscaped yard with tons of outdoor space for outdoor living. Fully fenced in back yard with lots of space. Large 2 car detached garage with lots of extra storage space. Spacious floor plan with split bedrooms. Large open, eat in kitchen with opening to living room, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom is very spacious Attached master bathroom with stand up, new shower. Other 2 rooms are split from master bedroom. Large hall bathroom. The home was just renovated with new wood flooring, newer paint and bathrooms. Call RPM PROS to schedule a tour 904-677-3100



(RLNE5145676)