13727 Richmond Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious ground floor condo features large great room with separate dining area off kitchen, large master suite with garden tub and shower stall. Features tile and wood look vinyl flooring through out. Detached garage short walk form unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N have any available units?
13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.