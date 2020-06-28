All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 11 2019

13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N

13727 Richmond Park Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

13727 Richmond Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious ground floor condo features large great room with separate dining area off kitchen, large master suite with garden tub and shower stall. Features tile and wood look vinyl flooring through out. Detached garage short walk form unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N have any available units?
13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N have?
Some of 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N currently offering any rent specials?
13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N pet-friendly?
No, 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N offer parking?
Yes, 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N offers parking.
Does 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N have a pool?
No, 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N does not have a pool.
Does 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N have accessible units?
No, 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13727 RICHMOND PARK DR N has units with dishwashers.
