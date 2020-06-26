Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1371 Nicholson Rd - -.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1371 Nicholson Rd - -
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1371 Nicholson Rd - -
1371 Nicholson Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
St. Nicholas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1371 Nicholson Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Nicholas
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4938066)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1371 Nicholson Rd - - have any available units?
1371 Nicholson Rd - - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1371 Nicholson Rd - - currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Nicholson Rd - - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Nicholson Rd - - pet-friendly?
No, 1371 Nicholson Rd - - is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1371 Nicholson Rd - - offer parking?
No, 1371 Nicholson Rd - - does not offer parking.
Does 1371 Nicholson Rd - - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 Nicholson Rd - - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Nicholson Rd - - have a pool?
No, 1371 Nicholson Rd - - does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Nicholson Rd - - have accessible units?
No, 1371 Nicholson Rd - - does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Nicholson Rd - - have units with dishwashers?
No, 1371 Nicholson Rd - - does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 Nicholson Rd - - have units with air conditioning?
No, 1371 Nicholson Rd - - does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia