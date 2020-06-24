All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1366 Sarahs Landing Dr
Last updated March 28 2019 at 2:15 AM

1366 Sarahs Landing Dr

1366 Sarahs Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1366 Sarahs Landing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,760 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr have any available units?
1366 Sarahs Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1366 Sarahs Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr offer parking?
No, 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1366 Sarahs Landing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia