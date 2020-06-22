Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1359 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1359 West 15th Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1359 West 15th Street
1359 15th St W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1359 15th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1359 West 15th Street have any available units?
1359 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1359 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1359 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1359 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1359 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 1359 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1359 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1359 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1359 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1359 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 West 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 West 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
