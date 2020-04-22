Rent Calculator
1355 HART ST
1355 HART ST
1355 Hart Street
Location
1355 Hart Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent three bedroom room rental home. This home has been newly refurbish and is ready for move-in. Ice cold AC with W/D hook-ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1355 HART ST have any available units?
1355 HART ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1355 HART ST currently offering any rent specials?
1355 HART ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 HART ST pet-friendly?
No, 1355 HART ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1355 HART ST offer parking?
Yes, 1355 HART ST offers parking.
Does 1355 HART ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 HART ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 HART ST have a pool?
No, 1355 HART ST does not have a pool.
Does 1355 HART ST have accessible units?
No, 1355 HART ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 HART ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 HART ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 HART ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1355 HART ST has units with air conditioning.
