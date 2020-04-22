All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1355 HART ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1355 HART ST
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM

1355 HART ST

1355 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1355 Hart Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent three bedroom room rental home. This home has been newly refurbish and is ready for move-in. Ice cold AC with W/D hook-ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 HART ST have any available units?
1355 HART ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1355 HART ST currently offering any rent specials?
1355 HART ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 HART ST pet-friendly?
No, 1355 HART ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1355 HART ST offer parking?
Yes, 1355 HART ST offers parking.
Does 1355 HART ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 HART ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 HART ST have a pool?
No, 1355 HART ST does not have a pool.
Does 1355 HART ST have accessible units?
No, 1355 HART ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 HART ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 HART ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 HART ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1355 HART ST has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia