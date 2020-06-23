All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1351 Trotters Walk Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1351 Trotters Walk Way
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

1351 Trotters Walk Way

1351 Trotters Walk Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1351 Trotters Walk Way, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,392 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, October 11, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease te

(RLNE5054669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Trotters Walk Way have any available units?
1351 Trotters Walk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Trotters Walk Way have?
Some of 1351 Trotters Walk Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Trotters Walk Way currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Trotters Walk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Trotters Walk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 Trotters Walk Way is pet friendly.
Does 1351 Trotters Walk Way offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Trotters Walk Way offers parking.
Does 1351 Trotters Walk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Trotters Walk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Trotters Walk Way have a pool?
No, 1351 Trotters Walk Way does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Trotters Walk Way have accessible units?
No, 1351 Trotters Walk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Trotters Walk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Trotters Walk Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia