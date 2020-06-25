All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13486 PAVILION CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13486 PAVILION CT
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

13486 PAVILION CT

13486 Pavilion Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13486 Pavilion Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1 car attached garage Town home with nice kitchen and laminate flooring in living. Tenant can use Sumerlin subdivision amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13486 PAVILION CT have any available units?
13486 PAVILION CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13486 PAVILION CT have?
Some of 13486 PAVILION CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13486 PAVILION CT currently offering any rent specials?
13486 PAVILION CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13486 PAVILION CT pet-friendly?
No, 13486 PAVILION CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13486 PAVILION CT offer parking?
Yes, 13486 PAVILION CT offers parking.
Does 13486 PAVILION CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13486 PAVILION CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13486 PAVILION CT have a pool?
Yes, 13486 PAVILION CT has a pool.
Does 13486 PAVILION CT have accessible units?
No, 13486 PAVILION CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13486 PAVILION CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13486 PAVILION CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia