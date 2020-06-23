RIVERSIDE!!! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All new kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, bathroom is all brandnew. Hardwood floors throughout, central heat and AC, carport and storage building. This home is adorable!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1346 Macarthur Street have any available units?
1346 Macarthur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.