Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1346 Macarthur Street

1346 Macarthur St · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Macarthur St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
RIVERSIDE!!! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. All new kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, bathroom is all brandnew. Hardwood floors throughout, central heat and AC, carport and storage building. This home is adorable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Macarthur Street have any available units?
1346 Macarthur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 Macarthur Street have?
Some of 1346 Macarthur Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 Macarthur Street currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Macarthur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Macarthur Street pet-friendly?
No, 1346 Macarthur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1346 Macarthur Street offer parking?
Yes, 1346 Macarthur Street offers parking.
Does 1346 Macarthur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Macarthur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Macarthur Street have a pool?
No, 1346 Macarthur Street does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Macarthur Street have accessible units?
No, 1346 Macarthur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Macarthur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1346 Macarthur Street has units with dishwashers.
