Jacksonville, FL
13458 OCEAN MIST DR
Last updated March 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

13458 OCEAN MIST DR

13458 Ocean Mist Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13458 Ocean Mist Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious 3BR/2.5 Bath townhome in Bartram Park. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Living room/dining room combination. All bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Gated community with amenities such as pool and exercise room. Upgraded tile flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13458 OCEAN MIST DR have any available units?
13458 OCEAN MIST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13458 OCEAN MIST DR have?
Some of 13458 OCEAN MIST DR's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13458 OCEAN MIST DR currently offering any rent specials?
13458 OCEAN MIST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13458 OCEAN MIST DR pet-friendly?
No, 13458 OCEAN MIST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13458 OCEAN MIST DR offer parking?
No, 13458 OCEAN MIST DR does not offer parking.
Does 13458 OCEAN MIST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13458 OCEAN MIST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13458 OCEAN MIST DR have a pool?
Yes, 13458 OCEAN MIST DR has a pool.
Does 13458 OCEAN MIST DR have accessible units?
No, 13458 OCEAN MIST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13458 OCEAN MIST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13458 OCEAN MIST DR has units with dishwashers.

