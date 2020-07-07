Spacious 3BR/2.5 Bath townhome in Bartram Park. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Living room/dining room combination. All bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Gated community with amenities such as pool and exercise room. Upgraded tile flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13458 OCEAN MIST DR have any available units?
13458 OCEAN MIST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.