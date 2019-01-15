Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13447 English Peak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13447 English Peak Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13447 English Peak Court
13447 English Peak Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13447 English Peak Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(RLNE5621500)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13447 English Peak Court have any available units?
13447 English Peak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 13447 English Peak Court currently offering any rent specials?
13447 English Peak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13447 English Peak Court pet-friendly?
No, 13447 English Peak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 13447 English Peak Court offer parking?
Yes, 13447 English Peak Court offers parking.
Does 13447 English Peak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13447 English Peak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13447 English Peak Court have a pool?
No, 13447 English Peak Court does not have a pool.
Does 13447 English Peak Court have accessible units?
No, 13447 English Peak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13447 English Peak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13447 English Peak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13447 English Peak Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13447 English Peak Court has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia