Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking microwave range

3 bedroom 1.5 bath Located in Historic Springfield with Large front porch overlooking Klutho Park. This town home features modern Kitchen, ready for immediate move in. W/d Connection, eat in kitchen area, formal living & Dining. Large front porch. Off street parking for 1 car. Pets limited with owner approval. No viscous breeds. All bedrooms upstairs. Off street parking and on street.