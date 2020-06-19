Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1340 Clark St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1340 Clark St
1340 Clark Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1340 Clark Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5744130)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1340 Clark St have any available units?
1340 Clark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1340 Clark St currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Clark St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Clark St pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Clark St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1340 Clark St offer parking?
No, 1340 Clark St does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Clark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Clark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Clark St have a pool?
No, 1340 Clark St does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Clark St have accessible units?
No, 1340 Clark St does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Clark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Clark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Clark St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 Clark St does not have units with air conditioning.
