Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13389 STONE POND DR
13389 Stone Pond Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13389 Stone Pond Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wolf Creek 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 1-car attached garage, plus den, the den may use as office located in Wolf Creek. Great location, close to the beaches and major arterials.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13389 STONE POND DR have any available units?
13389 STONE POND DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13389 STONE POND DR have?
Some of 13389 STONE POND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13389 STONE POND DR currently offering any rent specials?
13389 STONE POND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13389 STONE POND DR pet-friendly?
No, 13389 STONE POND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 13389 STONE POND DR offer parking?
Yes, 13389 STONE POND DR offers parking.
Does 13389 STONE POND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13389 STONE POND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13389 STONE POND DR have a pool?
Yes, 13389 STONE POND DR has a pool.
Does 13389 STONE POND DR have accessible units?
No, 13389 STONE POND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13389 STONE POND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13389 STONE POND DR has units with dishwashers.
