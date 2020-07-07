All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1338 W 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1338 W 15th St
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:52 PM

1338 W 15th St

1338 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1338 West 15th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a69d53027 ----
Spacious, newly renovated three bedroom one bath home. New flooring and freshly painted. New kitchen cabinets and countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 W 15th St have any available units?
1338 W 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1338 W 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1338 W 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 W 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 1338 W 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1338 W 15th St offer parking?
No, 1338 W 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 1338 W 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 W 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 W 15th St have a pool?
No, 1338 W 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1338 W 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1338 W 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 W 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 W 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 W 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 W 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia