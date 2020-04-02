All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1337 PANGOLA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1337 PANGOLA DR
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:42 AM

1337 PANGOLA DR

1337 Pangola Dr · (352) 222-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1337 Pangola Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 PANGOLA DR have any available units?
1337 PANGOLA DR has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1337 PANGOLA DR currently offering any rent specials?
1337 PANGOLA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 PANGOLA DR pet-friendly?
No, 1337 PANGOLA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1337 PANGOLA DR offer parking?
No, 1337 PANGOLA DR does not offer parking.
Does 1337 PANGOLA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 PANGOLA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 PANGOLA DR have a pool?
No, 1337 PANGOLA DR does not have a pool.
Does 1337 PANGOLA DR have accessible units?
No, 1337 PANGOLA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 PANGOLA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 PANGOLA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 PANGOLA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 PANGOLA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1337 PANGOLA DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity