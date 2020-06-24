Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1334 Barnett St - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1334 Barnett St - 6
Last updated April 20 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1334 Barnett St - 6
1334 Barnett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1334 Barnett Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Vinyl flooring. Central heat & air. Property is completely fenced in. Unit #6
HUD approved.
To view this unit, please complete our online application at www.DuvalRents.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have any available units?
1334 Barnett St - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have?
Some of 1334 Barnett St - 6's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1334 Barnett St - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Barnett St - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Barnett St - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 offer parking?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have a pool?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia