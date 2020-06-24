All apartments in Jacksonville
1334 Barnett St - 6

1334 Barnett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Barnett Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Vinyl flooring. Central heat & air. Property is completely fenced in. Unit #6

HUD approved.

To view this unit, please complete our online application at www.DuvalRents.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have any available units?
1334 Barnett St - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have?
Some of 1334 Barnett St - 6's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Barnett St - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Barnett St - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Barnett St - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 offer parking?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have a pool?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Barnett St - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Barnett St - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
